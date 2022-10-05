The LoveChain (LOV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61,289.00

The LoveChain (LOV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. The LoveChain has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $61,289.00 worth of The LoveChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The LoveChain coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The LoveChain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The LoveChain

The LoveChain was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. The LoveChain’s total supply is 135,000,000 coins. The LoveChain’s official Twitter account is @the_lovechain. The LoveChain’s official website is www.thelovechain.io.

Buying and Selling The LoveChain

According to CryptoCompare, “LoveChain is a new social media platform with its own e-commerce marketplace on the blockchain incorporating its own cryptocurrency (and payment system) that celebrates all the people and things we love. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

