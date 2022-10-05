The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,967 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kroger worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 170,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

