The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to “Buy”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
