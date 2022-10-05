The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to “Buy”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

