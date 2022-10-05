The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $62.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. 20,367,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,987,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

