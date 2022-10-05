The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $314.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.20 and its 200-day moving average is $318.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

