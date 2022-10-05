The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 3.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, hitting $309.87. The company had a trading volume of 75,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.20 and a 200-day moving average of $318.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.