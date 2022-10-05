The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.10 Per Share

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from The European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ESCT opened at GBX 131.77 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 122.10 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The firm has a market cap of £528.22 million and a PE ratio of 408.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.04.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

