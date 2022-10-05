The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.2 %

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. 418,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,354,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $242.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

