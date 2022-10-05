The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.9 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.72. 255,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,354,453. The company has a market cap of $240.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

