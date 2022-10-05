The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,912.19

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,912.19 ($47.27) and traded as low as GBX 3,252 ($39.29). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,362 ($40.62), with a volume of 511,192 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKG. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 843.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,749.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,902.09.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.26), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($113,887.74). In related news, insider Elizabeth Adekunle acquired 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, with a total value of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.26), for a total value of £94,253.49 ($113,887.74).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.