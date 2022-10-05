Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.97. 65,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,666. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $149.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

