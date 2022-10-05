Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.01.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

