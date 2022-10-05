Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $2.59 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00012835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014974 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007185 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010280 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012400 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,030,357,266 coins and its circulating supply is 166,124,972 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
