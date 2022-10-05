Ternoa (CAPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $287,590.00

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $287,590.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ternoa alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s genesis date was February 26th, 2021. Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official website is www.ternoa.com/en.

Ternoa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternoa Blockchain allows to the creation of “Time Capsules” to encrypt, store, and transfer data in a secure way, and for a long time. These Time Capsules are non-fungible tokens issued on the Ternoa blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.