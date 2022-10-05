Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $3.44

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.31. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 4,207 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Telefónica by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 156,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.