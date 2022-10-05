Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.63

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Teijin Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Teijin had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

