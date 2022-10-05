Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Director Robert Michael Carey Buys 2,500 Shares

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) Director Robert Michael Carey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Taylor Devices stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

About Taylor Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 23.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.