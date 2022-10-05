Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Target were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.53. 27,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

