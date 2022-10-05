Syscoin (SYS) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.74 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $112.36 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,250.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.00607918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00244273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 662,134,844 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

