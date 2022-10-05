Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.8% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.62. 37,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

