Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.75

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 28156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.