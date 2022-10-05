Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:TPK) Trading 4.2% Higher

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.50. 5,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 13,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

Featured Stories

