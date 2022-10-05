Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Shares Up 1.6%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.60. 2,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.80.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

