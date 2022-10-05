SWAPP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SWAPP)

SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One SWAPP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SWAPP Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. SWAPP Protocol has a total market cap of $212,196.00 and approximately $40,416.00 worth of SWAPP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SWAPP Protocol Coin Profile

SWAPP Protocol’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. SWAPP Protocol’s total supply is 530,854,558 coins. SWAPP Protocol’s official website is swapp.ee. SWAPP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @swappfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SWAPP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Swapp is a company that helps users get paid for their data. There are many people who use the internet every day, but they don't get paid for it. Swapp is designed to help these people. It uses blockchain technology to make data more safe and private.”

