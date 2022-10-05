Swace (SWACE) Achieves Market Cap of $725,725.12

Swace (SWACE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Swace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swace has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Swace has a market capitalization of $725,725.12 and $32.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swace

Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. The official website for Swace is swace.io. Swace’s official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swace’s official message board is medium.com/swace.

Buying and Selling Swace

According to CryptoCompare, “Swace is a blockchain-based reward gaming platform that aims to improve the link between users and brands creating a fun model game promoting brands and rewarding users. The Swace platform is the ecosystem to launch campaigns/games so users can play and receive rewards if they are successful. As an example: Coca-Cola launches a campaign to share a photo at a specific place with a catchphrase, then the user needs to share the photo took with the phrase Coca-Cola requested, and rewards will come on his/her way.The SWA token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token acting as a payment method within the Swace ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

