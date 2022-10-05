Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. 3,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,105. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

