Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. 10,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,109. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $54.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13.

