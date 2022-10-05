Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.09. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

