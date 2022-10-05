Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $82.12. 236,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $80.09 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

