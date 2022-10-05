Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $27.96 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,334 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $27,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.31. 280,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,659,625. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

