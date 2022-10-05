Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Park National worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Park National by 41.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,320,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Park National by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park National by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Price Performance

Shares of PRK stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.05). Park National had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

