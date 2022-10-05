Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 424 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after acquiring an additional 573,816 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after buying an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,267,000 after buying an additional 334,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,638,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

