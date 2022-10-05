Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $245,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,479,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

