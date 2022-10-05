Substratum (SUB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55.00

Substratum (SUB) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $329,074.61 and approximately $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.32 or 1.00001900 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004598 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063935 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004906 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

