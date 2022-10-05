Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.
Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.
