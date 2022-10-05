STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by William Allan LLC

William Allan LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. William Allan LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after buying an additional 191,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,080,000 after purchasing an additional 445,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 362,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,170,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 175,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,418. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

