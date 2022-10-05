StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
