StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

About Computer Task Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Computer Task Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Articles

