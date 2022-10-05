StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

See Also

