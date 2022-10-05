StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Resource has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,257 shares of company stock valued at $41,222 and sold 37,354 shares valued at $269,401. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 4.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 23.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.