StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.19.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.57 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

About Orion Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.