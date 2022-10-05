StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $36.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

