Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,118 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,541% compared to the average daily volume of 218 put options.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,451. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $530,336,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

