Stephanie Eastment Purchases 19,527 Shares of Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Stock

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 19,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,887.82 ($15,572.52).

Alternative Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:AIRE traded up GBX 3.84 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.74 ($0.88). 227,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,516. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.55 million and a PE ratio of 430.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.02. Alternative Income REIT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.50 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Alternative Income REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

