Step Hero Tops One Day Volume of $38,873.00 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Step Hero has a market cap of $200,000.00 and approximately $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004764 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.28 or 0.01601565 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Step Hero

HERO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Step Hero is stephero.io. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Hero ecosystem is the perfect combination of NFT gaming and DeFi that enables users to have fun and earn tokens simultaneously. The ecosystem comprises Step Hero RPG game, Heroes Farming, and NFT Marketplace.”

