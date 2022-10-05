State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Lowered by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

