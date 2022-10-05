Starname Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $676,377.00 and approximately $10,880.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 129,079,521 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/Starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starname is www.starname.me.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

