Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Starbucks Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SBUX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. 310,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
