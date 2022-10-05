Starbase Price Reaches $0.0007 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $649,166.00 and approximately $297,807.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 958,640,245 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary.The official Starbase ticker is “STAR” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.