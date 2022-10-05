SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.25

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSPPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

