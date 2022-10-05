SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.74. 17,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 859,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

